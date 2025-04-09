Dearborn Heights police find dead bodies inside home in apparent murder suicide

article

A wellness check led to the discovery of two dead bodies in what police say was a murder suicide in Dearborn Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Dearborn Heights police say during a wellness check at a home in the 3900 block of Williams Street, they discovered two dead bodies: a man and a woman.

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m.

FOX 2 was told that it appeared the 60-year-old man shot the 60-year-old woman and then shot himself. We were also told that the man called a friend prior to when the incident occurred, leading to the police doing a welfare check.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.