Dearborn Heights police find dead bodies inside home in apparent murder suicide
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wellness check led to the discovery of two dead bodies in what police say was a murder suicide in Dearborn Heights on Wednesday afternoon.
What they're saying:
Dearborn Heights police say during a wellness check at a home in the 3900 block of Williams Street, they discovered two dead bodies: a man and a woman.
The incident happened at 2:30 p.m.
FOX 2 was told that it appeared the 60-year-old man shot the 60-year-old woman and then shot himself. We were also told that the man called a friend prior to when the incident occurred, leading to the police doing a welfare check.
An investigation is ongoing.
FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.