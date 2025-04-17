The Brief Dearborn Heights police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who left the local juvenile center in March Tasia Keaton hasn't been seen in almost a month and law enforcement say tips and leads have stopped coming in Police say they teenager could be involved in sex trafficking



Dearborn Heights police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager they believe may be involved in sex trafficking in metro Detroit.

The 16-year-old disappeared in March and hasn't been seen in almost a month, worrying police who say they have run out of leads.

What we know:

Tasia Keaton went missing on March 14 when she left Vista Maria, a juvenile center that troubled children stay at. She was later seen in Detroit near Joy Road.

According to Dearborn police, she was then picked up by an individual who they believe abducted and assaulted her at a hotel. She was later brought back to same area and was seen sleeping near a shed in Detroit.

Three days later on March 17, she was picked up by a separate man and taken to a hotel in Redford where police believe she was assaulted again.

Since then, she has not been seen.

What we don't know:

Keaton's livelihood and her whereabouts are unknown.

Dearborn police say they are worried by the lack of available information that has come into their department since Keaton's disappearance.

"We just kind of ran out of leads. It's been almost close to a month, and we haven't had no activity, no leads, no tips and that's really concerning to us," said chief Ahmed Haider.

They don't believe Keaton has left the state.

What you can do:

Dearborn police are calling on the public to help in any way they can.

"Anything small that we can get from the public, we'd love to get that information so we can continue to follow up and locate this missing juvenile," said Haider.

Keaton is a white 16-year-old female who is 5-foot-2-inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray jogging attire and brown boots.

There is also a $5,500 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

If you have seen her or have any information, please contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department 313-277-6770, Crime Stoppers or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children or 911.