Dearborn Heights Robichaud's backpack pantry helps students with food insecurity

Dearborn Heights Robichaud is using backpacks to help fight hunger at it's student food pantry.

A backpack allows students to be discreet about securing food and once they leave this space they can still maintain their privacy and dignity.

"So they’ll come in they’ll go to the pantry and fill up their backpack and then walk back out," said Tanisha Bolden, Westwood Community School District. "There's nothing to be ashamed about and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about."

School leaders say the great thing about this program is that it reduces foot traffic at community food banks.

But food and monetary donations are not the only things needed… backpacks are also on the list.

"We have a limited supply at this point but..when people are in need of food they need other supplies for school," Bolden said. "So the backpack pantry can be used simultaneously not only for food but other supplies as well."

Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program and The Rotary Club of Dearborn Heights both assist with the backpack pantry.

If you want to learn more, go to the Westwood Community School District Facebook page HERE.



