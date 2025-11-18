Dearborn home raided by FBI before sunrise, investigation ongoing

The Brief Another FBI raid in Dearborn has led to many making comparisons to the alleged Halloween terror plot. Police say the two are not connected. Information is limited as the story continues to develop.



Dearborn was the center of another FBI raid on Tuesday, but officials say it was not connected to the alleged terrorist plot back on Halloween.

Big picture view:

Information is limited as the story continues to develop. However, FOX 2 was on the scene as the FBI raided a home on Queen Street in Dearborn, along with MSP and Dearborn police.

Dearborn police say the search was connected to a 'felonious assault with a gun.'

FOX 2 went over to the neighborhood again, but no one wanted to talk or be interviewed.

Here’s what neighbor Drew Whiteley had to say this morning about what he heard and saw.

"At first, there were a lot of flashing lights and flash bangs that sounded like gunshots, large gunshots, so it scared my wife a bit. I could see what was going on," Whiteley said. "I could see it was under control but very chaotic for this neighborhood for sure. It's normally pretty quiet here. A lot of homeowners have been here for a long time. There are a lot of families, so this is not normal."

What they're saying:

Dearborn police say there is no threat to the public and an investigation remains open.