Dearborn house fire leaves elderly woman dead, crews investigating

The Brief The Dearborn Fire Department said just before 8 p.m. on Monday, they were called out to a home on Drexel and Lawrence. Firefighters made entry into the home and found an elderly woman. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.



A house fire in a Dearborn neighborhood left an elderly woman dead and officials are investigating.

What they're saying:

The Dearborn Fire Department said just before 8 p.m. on Monday, they were called out to a home on Drexel and Lawrence for a fire with a person still inside. The call was made by a food delivery service who said they smelled smoke in the home and went to a neighboring house to call 911.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was a minimum amount of fire. The flames were burning for quite some time before they got to the home due to evidence of fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters made entry into the home and found an elderly woman. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

It is unknown what caused the fire. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Crews say it is always important to practice fire safety, especially during the winter months.

Dearborn has a free smoke alarm installation service. Just call 313-943-2134.