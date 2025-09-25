Dearborn man charged with stalking after heated traffic stop

The Brief A traffic stop led to stalking charges for a man who did not want to accept a ticket from police. 25-year-old Adam Hamade, now charged with stalking the officer who pulled him over and failing to obey a lawful order from police.



A traffic stop escalates to stalking charges for a Dearborn man. Officials say he did not want to accept the ticket for loud exhaust, so police say he went after the officer.

What they're saying:

All this allegedly started over a ticket for loud exhaust a week before this month in downtown Dearborn.

Police say behind the wheel of a red Lamborghini was 25-year-old Adam Hamade, who is now charged with stalking the officer who pulled him over and failing to obey a lawful order from police.

At the first stop, Hamade went on a 20-minute tirade against the officer who pulled him over in downtown Dearborn for having a loud exhaust. The officer remained calm, and it ended with a $200 ticket for Hamade's $300,000 Lamborghini.

He used the N-word, homophobic slurs, dozens of insults to the officer, and disparaged East Dearborn.

Caution: These videos are uncensored and contain strong language.

Then, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says Hamade showed up to a traffic stop involving the same officer twice to confront him like this.

Later, FOX 2 saw the same red Lamborghini with the vanity plate at Dearborn Police Department Thursday night. You can watch the full confrontation below: