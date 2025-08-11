Dearborn man still missing after Lake Erie drowning Sunday

The Brief A Dearborn man is missing after he was reported to be struggling while trying to swim in Lake Erie on Sunday afternoon. The search for Hussein Afi Hassoun was suspended late Sunday due to wave conditions. Crews in Monroe County resumed their search Monday morning.



Crews in Monroe County resumed their search for a missing man after he jumped off a boat Sunday in Lake Erie and never resurfaced.

The search was called off around 11 p.m. Sunday due to unsafe wave conditions, but began again Monday morning.

The backstory:

A 911 call was received just before 5:50 p.m. Sunday after a man had jumped into Lake Erie several hundred yards east of the Sandy Creek and Sterling State Park boat channel and did not resurface.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, that man, 23-year-old Hussein Afi Hassoun, of Dearborn, and four other people were riding on a boat when they jumped into the water to swim. Hassoun began to struggle in the water, and the others lost sight of him when he went underwater. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and other dive teams from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group used side scan sonar technology during an extensive search of the lake. However, they were unable to locate the drowning victim before calling off the search.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-243-7070.