Dearborn parking structure partially collapses with man trapped inside, sources say

The Brief A parking structure in Dearborn has partially collapsed. Sources say a man is trapped in the structure, and they are working to get him out. It is unknown as of 9:40 p.m. how it collapsed.



A part of a parking structure in Dearborn collapsed Friday night, trapping a man in the debris, police sources tell FOX 2.

What we know:

The structure, located at Outer Drive and Garrison, was the site of where the collapse occurred at 8:15 p.m. One man is trapped in the structure and sources say a mutual aid specialty fire department response team is working to get him out.

The person trapped is a 20-year-old man who was in his car. Officials say he is fine and is just trapped inside. It will take a while to get him out as they are evaluating the structure to ensure no further collapses occur.

Meanwhile, lots of large pieces of concrete are lying around.

Western Wayne Urban Search and Rescue team are on their way to assist in the rescue.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the collapse.

