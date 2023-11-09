Dearborn police: Mother, 3 year-old daughter missing after family confrontation

Dearborn police are searching for a 28-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter who went missing on Saturday from Children's Hospital in Detroit.

Jordyn Wise disappeared along with her child following a confrontation with her family, police said. Wise may be experiencing a mental health crisis; authorities are concerned for their safety.

Wise is described as a 5'4" Black female with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing around 190 pounds.

"We are diligently attempting to locate this young woman to check the welfare of her and her child since first learning of their disappearance," said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin.

If anyone has seen Wise or her daughter, contact the Dearborn Police at 313-943-2240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.