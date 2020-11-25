Dearborn police officer dies in apparent suicide, chief says

article

A Dearborn police officer has died in an apparent suicide, the department's chief confirmed in a press release sent Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a tragic situation for our department, our community, and for the family of our fallen officer. As we grieve as a law enforcement family, please respect the privacy of the family during this extremely difficult time," said Chief Ronald Haddad.

The officer was not identified in the release but it did say he was a 10-year veteran of the department.

The death happened in the area of Michigan Avenue and Southfield Freeway. It was reported around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police chaplains and grief counselors have made themselves available for members of the department.

No other information was released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.