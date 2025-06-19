Dearborn police searching for missing mother, Tyra Bailey

The Brief Dearborn Police are searching for Tyra Sharnae Bailey, missing after dropping her children at McDonald's, last seen Wednesday morning. Bailey, 28, is homeless and has a mental health condition needing treatment; her family seeks community help to find her. Police urge anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts to assist in reuniting her with her family.



Dearborn Police say they are searching for a mother last seen dropping her children off at a McDonald’s.

What they're saying:

Dearborn Police say Tyra Sharnae Bailey was last seen with her three young children inside a McDonald’s on Wyoming near Castle Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Dearborn.

Investigators say the 28-year-old mother told the children she was going to a grocery store and would be back for them soon, but she’s been missing ever since.

Family members say she has a mental health condition that needs treatment and hope people can help find her. They also say she is homeless.

Dig deeper:

She was last seen wearing a black zip sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray sweatpants, and pink shoes, while carrying a large black bag.

Dearborn’s Police Chief tells FOX 2 in a statement:

"We are concerned for the health and safety of this mother and urgently ask anyone in the community that may have information on her whereabouts to help reunite her with her loved ones."