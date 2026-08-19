Dearborn protest: Abdul El-Sayed on anti-Muslim rhetoric

The Brief Anti-Muslim rhetoric continues to rise amid the Midterm election. A large crowd of demonstrators gathered outside the library in Dearborn during a visit from far-right activist Jake Lang Tuesday. Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed joined FOX 2 to share his thoughts on how the night unfolded. Republican candidate Mike Rogers did not respond.



Dearborn, Mich. is in the headlines this week after an inflammatory visit from far-right activist Jake Lang led to a large protest and demonstration Tuesday outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library where the city council meeting was being held.

Dearborn protest

Big picture view:

Dearborn became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered Tuesday evening.

The backstory:

The crowds gathered amid a visit from far-right activist Jake Lang, who had publicized plans to attend the city council meeting.

READ MORE: Jake Lang's anti-Islam message draws Nazis sympathizers, large demonstration

What they're saying:

At the meeting, Lang made incendiary claims during a public comment period about white Christians being replaced in the city.

Lang and Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell hatched the so-called Crusader March as a gathering of anti-Muslim protesters, saying America is a Christian country.

Dig deeper:

The Dearborn police chief and city council president had urged the community to avoid the meeting and avoid engaging with Lang and the other demonstrators.

In response to Lang's rhetoric, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud gave a moving speech urging peace and unity during the meeting that led to a standing ovation.

READ MORE: Amid anti-Islam Dearborn protests, mayor stresses unity, tells residents 'You belong here'

Abdul El-Sayed response

The backstory:

Abdul El-Sayed won a contentious Senate primary race in Michigan earlier this month, making history by becoming the first Muslim nominated by the Democratic Party to run for the U.S. Senate.

He was subject to anti-Islam rhetoric throughout the race that has continued and become more high-profile since his win. Some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, swiftly began referring to the nominee by his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, while depicting him as a danger to America.

What they're saying:

El-Sayed joined FOX 2 on "The Pulse" the night of the protest in Dearborn to share his thoughts.

"What you’re seeing is a bunch of out of state agitators coming in defiance of the broad, incredible America that we exemplify here in Michigan. A guy like Jake Lang is coming to try and make news, to try and highlight something he doesn’t understand, which is a notion of an America that is big enough for all kinds of people," El-Sayed said.

"The idea that somebody who has a name like mine, or prays like I do, could be elected by his or her fellow Michiganders, that’s contrary to the America they want it to be – but it’s exactly the America that our founding fathers understood our country to be a part of," he continued.

And he shared a message to those who live in Dearborn similar to the mayor’s – "you belong here. This is your America too."

The other side:

FOX 2 also reached out to Mike Rogers, who is the Republican candidate for the Senate seat, for his thoughts on how the night unfolded. We did not hear back.