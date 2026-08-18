The Brief Anti-Muslim demonstrators went to Dearborn on Tuesday, leading to tense moments. Anti-Islam activist Jake Lang made incendiary claims during public comments at a city council meeting. Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud rebuked Lang during a crowded meeting at the Henry Ford Centennial Library. Multiple arrests were made but specific details haven't been released from police yet.



Metro Detroit became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered in Dearborn on Tuesday.

Dearborn city council meeting protest

Big picture view:

Jake Lang's arrival in the Muslim-majority city ahead of a Tuesday council meeting spurred chaos and sparked large-scale demonstrations.

Dig deeper:

Ahead of that meeting, demonstrators gathered outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library, where the city council meeting was being held. Demonstrators with two very different messages clashed. Supporters of Lang’s pro-Christian, anti-Islam message met with Dearborn community supporters ahead of the meeting.

The backstory:

For days, Dearborn police told people who do not have official business before City Council not to show up to demonstrate for or against Lang.

What happened:

As Lang addressed the city council, individuals wearing swastikas and other protesters gathered outside the library.

Lang, a far-right activist, made incendiary claims during a public comment period about white Christians being replaced in the city. He was jeered by those inside as various groups gathered outside.

Who is Jake Lang?

Edward Jacob Lang is a far-right anti-Muslim activist who served 4 years in prison for his participation in the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He was one of hundreds who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025.

He said they planned to do a ‘Christian Crusade March’ to Dearborn City Hall Tuesday. Lang had previously come to Dearborn in the past with similar motives.

Dearborn mayor's message

What they're saying:

In response to Lang's rhetoric, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud spoke of living alongside others peacefully.

"When people portray Dearborn as some place that have been overtaken by Muslims, they aren't simply attacking our Muslim and Arab communities. They're also trying to erase our Christian brothers and sisters who have contributed immeasurably to the city and folks of other faiths of other backgrounds, or have no faith at all."

Henry Ford Centennial Library swarmed

Dig deeper:

Earlier, before the meeting and after an hour of protests, Lang arrived at the scene where a riled-up crowd ran to the library where the meeting was being held. The crowd slammed into the building, with demonstrators shoving officers and throwing down barricades.

FOX 2 was on the scene where the SWAT team ran out of the building and diverted the crowd.

Lang would then speak through a megaphone as protestors continued their demonstration.

FOX 2 crews on the scene witnessed Dearborn police make multiple arrests. We're expected to get specific numbers Wednesday as well as a breakdown of where the suspects were from.

Abdul El-Sayed responds to Dearborn protest

Keeping people safe in Dearborn

What they're saying:

Police made it clear that Lang has a right to free speech, but they just wanted to make sure that everyone stays safe as Lang makes his voice heard.

"We have partnered with our state, local and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of this event," said Cpl. Dan Bartok. "We have Michigan State Police, who will be assisting us, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit, and we have a very robust safety team here in Dearborn, and all of our law enforcement will be afforded to this event as well."

The backstory:

Last week, Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin and the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) urged the community to skip the meeting amid reports that outside agitators may be in attendance. They also moved the planned city council meeting to a new location.

Then on Monday, Christian leaders and pastors stood with Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and others to say and emphasize that Dearborn is a city of love, not hate.

The other side:

Detroit minister and pro-Trump supporter Pastor Lorenzo Sewell reached out to Jake Lang to partner with him as he addressed City Council. Sewell says he’s not anti-Muslim and that his message is about what he describes as unfair economics in the Black community.

"Arabs run the majority of our essential businesses, and as Black Americans, we’re just saying it’s time for us to be able to own our own essential businesses like he would anywhere," he said. "I can’t go to Iran and expect to own their essential businesses. It’s just like religion. I can’t go to Nigeria as a Black man to practice Islam or to practice Christianity. If I did that, something could happen to me."