Dearborn school rallies around 13-year-old classmate fighting cancer

A group of Dearborn students are supporting their sick classmate battling cancer by raising money to support his recovery and also let him know they all care.

Amir is going to be turning 13 on Thursday, but can’t be in school because he’s immunocompromised from his cancer treatments. So just a phone call can make all the difference.

His teacher held a phone out to his classmates and said, "What so we want to say to him?"

"Happy birthday" the classroom responded.

And that is what support sounds like for Amir at O.L. Smith Middle School.

The backstory:

"He’s a really good friend of mine, I’ve known him for a long time now," said Yehya Altoum. "I just want to help him and his family."

They are working to raise at least $7,500 with their "Fueling for Hope" campaign.

"Our kids answered the call, they’re going above and beyond to make sure that he has as easy a time of this as possible," said Principal Mark Rummel. "It's quite a challenge he has ahead of him, but it's quite the support structure we have here."

National Jr. Honors Society students have rallied around their classmate.

"Everyone did their part to help Amir," said Altoum.

"I hope he feels happiness and excitement in the future ahead knowing he’ll get through this tough time," said James Meloche. "And we’ll always be by his side."

"We just want to help him get better so he can enjoy life instead of being stuck in the house all day," said Payton McLeish.

"I’m bored at home," Amir said over the phone.

FOX 2 caught up with Amir at home with a call.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "How do you feel that they did all this?"

"Just surprised that they really did all that and grateful," he said.

He shared a message to other young people battling illness.

"Just keep pushing," he said.

This is a crowdfunding effort. If you would like to donate, GO HERE.



