Dearborn school teachers honored after saving student's life with CPR

Two teachers from Dearborn Public Schools were honored by the district's board of education following their quick thinking saved a student's life.

Emily Bartley and Brian Courtright, educators at McCollough/Unis middle school, saved the life of Mohammad Hannawi after a medical emergency.

On Oct. 2, football practice at the school was canceled due to weather. So Hannawi and other swim team members used the break to get some off-season practice in the pool. However, while swimming Hannawi went under and never surfaced.

An undiagnosed cardiac condition was catalyzed, and Emily Bartley jumped into the pool, pulled Hannawi out and began performing CPR. Surrounding students ran to get additional assistance.

Joining Bartley shortly after was Courtright who administered first aid and set up the school's defibrillator. Minutes later, paramedics from the Dearborn Fire Department arrived and continued CPR, then activating the AED. Hannawi was taken to Children's Hospital where his status remained in flux for days after.

The middle schooler was eventually released from the hospital. Doctors credited both Bartley and Courtright with saving Hannawi's life.

“I would like to thank and recognize the efforts of all the individuals who saved Mohammad’s life and supported the McCollough/Unis community during this emotional time," said Principal Chadi Farhat. "Without their efforts, the outcome could have been tragic, and the McCollough/Unis community could not have been able to successfully navigate through all of this.”

But it's not just accolades and kind words being passed around. The school board has also declared Oct. 2 AED Day at the district. Every year, school staff are mandated with checking all defibrillators to make sure they are working.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Dearborn Public Schools is also hosting a free student heart health screening for kids ages 13-18. Sponsored by Beaumont Health, youth can register at www.beaumont.org/shc. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fordson High School.

