Dearborn teen in a coma after getting hit by a car in December

Two sisters were walking to school in Dearborn when one of them was hit by a vehicle. Now, that 16-year-old has been in a coma ever since the accident in December and their family wants justice.

What they're saying:

Alaa Alammari and her five brothers and sisters had just immigrated to the U.S. from Yemen hoping for a better life when tragedy struck. She was on her way to school with her older sister when she was hit.

"The older sister was like a foot behind Alaa, so she seen the whole thing like right in front of her," said cousin Hisham Magrad. "She fell in shell shock for 10 days straight. She couldn’t talk, she couldn’t move."



Then she had to endure the aftermath of what happened to her sister who spent her 16th birthday in the hospital she’s been in a coma since she was hit by a vehicle at the end of December at Ford and Schaefer.



Alaa’s family says her legs and pelvis are broken. She has brain trauma. Her jaw is broken.

Why you should care:

Alaa just starting out in life attending Fordson High School in Dearborn, who just came to the country for the promise of the American dream.

The driver was only 19 years old when he hit Alaa. The court process is just underway and the family hoping and praying Alaa wakes up but realizing she may never. And they want the person responsible held accountable.

According to court records, Mahid Bitar is set to be back in court on Friday for a Disposition Conference. He’s charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function.