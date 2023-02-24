Dearborn Thai restaurant loses power, gives away free food



Like so many residents in southeastern Michigan, a popular Dearborn Thai restaurant is also without power following Wednesday's ice storm.

On Friday Chef Genevieve Vang at Bangkok 96 cooked up their food and decided to give it away at noon until it runs out.

"The power never came back, so I decided to cook what I had in the refrigerator and cook for the community instead of just throwing it away," said Chef Genevieve Vang.

The give away began at noon, with dishes like garlic brown sauce, veggie curry, rice, to an appreciative public - so many suffering without electricity themselves.

"We don't know if this is going to help but that's all we had, and we tried to do the best we can," said Chef Genevieve.

Bangkok96 is at 2450 South Telegraph Road Dearborn.



