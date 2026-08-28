Missing woman with dementia hit by train in Dearborn

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The Brief A missing woman with dementia was hit and killed by a train Thursday in Dearborn. The accident happened near Miller Road and Southern Avenue in the city’s south end. She had been reported missing after wandering away from her home earlier that morning.



A missing woman with dementia was hit and killed by a train Thursday in Dearborn.

Dearborn train accident

What we know:

Dearborn Police said a woman who was hit and killed by a train was missing and had dementia.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Miller Road and Southern Avenue in the city’s south end.

Police say they were responding to a report of a woman who had wandered away from her home when they received a report that someone had been hit by a train.

Police determined the woman hit by the train was the same individual that was reported missing earlier that morning.

What we don't know:

Dearborn police didn’t identify the woman.

What they're saying:

"The Dearborn Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the woman's family and loved ones following this tragic loss of life. We ask that the community respect the family's privacy as they cope with this devastating loss," police said in a statement.