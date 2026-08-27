One man sentenced in 2025 Canton stabbing of three family members

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The Brief The suspect in a 2025 stabbing has been sentenced to over a decade in prison. Neighbors say they saw two women and a man suffering from stab wounds and that one of the victims may have been stabbed in the upper chest or arm area.



One person is facing 6 to 11 years behind bars for stabbing three family members in Canton in October 2025.

Three people found stabbed in Canton, leading to an arrest

The backstory:

On Oct. 14, 2025 at 3:40 p.m. on the 3700 block of Parklawn Drive in Canton Township in a subdivision right off Geddes Road. Canton Police say they rushed to the home along with the fire department to find three people stabbed.

One of them was found a few doors down in the street.

Neighbors say they saw two women and a man suffering from stab wounds and that one of the victims may have been stabbed in the upper chest or arm area.

Officials say the suspect is a family member and was quickly taken into custody.

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What's next:

On Aug. 26, the suspect, Derek Attee Alesmaily, was sentenced to 6 to 11 years for Assault With Intent to Murder charges.

Alesmaily was also told to pay $1,898 in total fees and costs.

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