One man sentenced in 2025 Canton stabbing of three family members
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is facing 6 to 11 years behind bars for stabbing three family members in Canton in October 2025.
Three people found stabbed in Canton, leading to an arrest
The backstory:
On Oct. 14, 2025 at 3:40 p.m. on the 3700 block of Parklawn Drive in Canton Township in a subdivision right off Geddes Road. Canton Police say they rushed to the home along with the fire department to find three people stabbed.
One of them was found a few doors down in the street.
Neighbors say they saw two women and a man suffering from stab wounds and that one of the victims may have been stabbed in the upper chest or arm area.
Officials say the suspect is a family member and was quickly taken into custody.
What's next:
On Aug. 26, the suspect, Derek Attee Alesmaily, was sentenced to 6 to 11 years for Assault With Intent to Murder charges.
Alesmaily was also told to pay $1,898 in total fees and costs.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Canton Police Department.