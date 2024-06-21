Dearborn's Friends for Animals 'Pawchella' adoption festival has music, games this weekend

Sure, California has Coachella, but they don't have "Pawchella" and it's happening this weekend in Dearborn.

"We'll be doing an Artists Unleashed concert tonight - all the proceeds will benefit the animals here at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit," said Cory Keller, president and CEO.

It's actually a real concert - with multiple artists performing Friday night - all outside of the Friends for Animals shelter. Pawchella is a three-day festival and fundraiser - think Mutt Strut but with music - and lots more fun.

"We will have doggie contests - we'll have a cornhole tournament - we'll have a dunk tank, rolling magician, face painting - all kinds of other activities for families to do together," Keller said.

And of course the most important activity of all - adoption!

"Sunday it's all going to be about the animals and we're going to do a big adopt-a-thon - we'll be waiving our adoption fees on all adult dogs and cats," Keller said.

They are also asking for donations - because this fundraiser helps with all of the services this shelter provides for all the strays in the city - so many, that they're over capacity.

"We're seeing more and more stray animals come in through the community and that's really impacting the level of intake we have," Keller said. "We are now housing animals in "get acquainted" rooms versus kennels because we don't have space."

All of this makes this event more important than ever, and yes - they know it's going to be hot out there.

"There will be doggie pools everywhere - water for everyone so everyone can stay hydrated this weekend - whether you're a four-legged friend or two-legged friend," he said.

So two legs - four legs - just take your legs to the Friends for Animals Festival this weekend - and maybe leave Pawchella with a new furever friend.

"All these animals really deserve a second chance," he said.

Get more information here: metrodetroitanimals.org/pawchella/