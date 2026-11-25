The Brief The jury in the De'Andre Booker murder trial is deliberating Wednesday. Booker is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend Ashley Elkins in January, 2025. Elkins' body was not found – but her blood found in his apartment was part of the circumstantial evidence against Booker.



After hearing seven days of testimony, the jury in the case of the ex-boyfriend of Ashley Elkins charged with her murder, begins deliberations.

Big picture view:

De’Andre Booker of Roseville is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, last year. Watch today's hearing in the live player above.

Her body was never found, but the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Booker, citing a plethora of circumstantial evidence.

Watch the live player above for the latest from our crew in the courtroom when a decision is reached.

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Robbie Lang has contended all along, that a lack of evidence – and a body – casts doubt over the charges against his client.

Lang said Booker's alleged guilt is circumstantial and not enough to tie the suspect to her disappearance.

"I have a lot of reasons for you to doubt their evidence," he said. "I truly believe there is simply no actual proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Ashley Elkins is dead … and that the defendant caused that death."

"Did she disappear herself because she wasn't happy with her own life?" he said.

Lang said if Elkins is indeed dead, it is unclear how it happened with no clear answers as to how she died – whether by stabbing, strangulation, shooting, etc.

The other side:

The prosecution however, said that the circumstantial evidence provided "a roadmap" to Booker being responsible.

From parking lot security camera video showing Elkins arrive at Booker's apartment Jan. 2nd, but never leave, to alarming searches on the ex-boyfriend's phone including "shoot through pillow," "poison in drink," and silencers.

Forensics investigators found Elkins' blood throughout the apartment, with most of it in the bathroom.

Searches in the apartment dumpster also turned up her blood, while police said Booker lied about his whereabouts to officers among other issues.

"Her family never got to say goodbye because the defendant made sure there was nothing to say goodbye to," the prosecutor said. "What he did leave behind was her blood – in the bathtub drain, and pooled on the floor of the dumpster that he loaded in the cover of darkness.

"He also left behind hours of video evidence showing his path to dispose of her."