Delta Air Lines offering free flights to medical volunteers heading to COVID-19 hot spots

Delta Air Lines is offering free flights to medical volunteers who want to assist crews in COVID-19 hot spots.

The company announced Saturday night that eligible medical volunteers will be able to book free, round-trip flights to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan so they can work with state and local government offices to combat the spread of coronavirus. Delta also said it is looking at the possibility of expanding the program to other hard hit areas like California, New York and Washington.

In a release, the company said the medical volunteers will, “work in coordination with the state of local government offices to be deployed to hospitals in areas hardest hit by the virus.”

Elected officials in Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan praised the decision in the release.

“Delta is a great member of the Georgia corporate family and their willingness to go above and beyond to assist medical professionals in this difficult time should be applauded,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, “We need as many medical professionals as we can get in Louisiana,” adding that Delta’s program will help them do so.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the program “will help our hospitals and health care providers address the influx of COVID-19 patients and help us all bend the curve and slow the spread of this virus.”

HOW TO APPLY

Delta says the states will determine who is eligible. Anyone interested in applying for this program, should find information in the following places.

Georgia: Interested individuals can learn more by reaching out to providers@gema.ga.gov.

Louisiana: Contact the Louisiana Hospital Association at LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

Michigan: Volunteers can visit Michigan.gov for more information.