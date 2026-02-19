Macomb County woman accused of soliciting men online to steal thousands of dollars from them

article

The Brief A Macomb County woman is accused of soliciting men online to extort money from them. Marina Bazzi is now facing numerous charges stemming from the allegations.



A Macomb County woman accused of soliciting men online and then stealing from them is now facing charges thanks to an investigation involving both the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Berkley police.

According to Berkley police, who released information about Marina Bazzi's arrest, two of the victims were from their city.

The backstory:

Police allege that 26-year-old Bazzi used adult websites to solicit illegal services and extort victims by demanding money from them.

After an investigation last year that spanned April to October, charges of extortion, using a computer to commit a crime, stalking, and harassment were issued against Bazzi. She also has open warrants related to similar scams in Metro Detroit, police said.

On Tuesday, Bazzi was arrested when authorities executed a search warrant at her Macomb Township home. Her bond was set at $50,000 for the extortion charge and $10,000 for the stalking charge.

Others involved in the investigation included the Grand Rapids Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Marshals Service.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Bazzi is asked to contact their local police department.