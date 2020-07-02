Dementia patients paint projects for others at Quality of Life Center

At the quality of life center in Auburn Hills, they are getting ready for the Fourth of July.

They are busy painting stars for their red, white and blue displays. While World War II Navy veteran, Al, even plays a tune on his harmonica.

It is a distraction from the devastating dementia these older adults are dealing with.

"We don't say this is an adult daycare - we say we would like to have you work here for us and help us - we're giving this stuff to charity," said Jackie Smiertka.

Smiertka is a registered nurse and the owner there. She believes in keeping everybody busy - her current clients range in age from 83 to 96 years old.

"I've been in business for 12 years - they've painted probably well over 6,000 maybe 7,000 projects that have gone to charities, to nursing homes, to care facilities," she said.

And they have given to non-profits like The Children's Miracle Network, the American Heart association, Breast Cancer Awareness.



Jackie says they are doing something meaningful and she feels she is too, for them - and for their caregivers, giving them a break from the very real strain and stress of caring for someone with dementia.

"It is for the help of the caregiver as well as those who have the disease," she said.

An estimated 5.5 million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s disease - Jackie believes it is important the people who come here know that here, they have a purpose.

"They are at work but they also know that they're doing it for charity - so that gives them a purpose," Jackie said. "No matter what age we are, we need a purpose."