Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris makes flurry of Detroit campaign stops: 'When we vote, things change'

article

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigned for votes in Detroit Tuesday night.

Sen. Harris stopped to hear concerns from Black voters at the Headliners Barbershop on Central Avenue today.

She told the crowd that it's wrong to think that just adding police officers on the street will make communities safer. Instead, Harris says cities must also invest in the well-being and health of the people.

"You can go to any upper-middle-class suburb in America and you will not see the police presence you see in other neighborhoods," she said. "What you will see, are well-funded public schools. What you will see are high rates of homeownership, what you will see are families with enough income that allows them to get to the end of the month without worrying about whether they can feed their children. What you will see are small businesses that have access to capital. What you will see, are families who have access to healthcare that they can afford - and mental healthcare they can afford.

"So if we want to build safe communities, we need to invest in the health of communities."

Advertisement

Later tonight, Harris was at an event in Detroit at the Pistons Performance Center joined by Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while former Pistons great Ben Wallace was in attendance.

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (L) (D-CA) bumps elbows with former Detroit Piston player Ben Wallace (R), as Arn Tellem (C), Vice Chairman, Detroit Pistons looks on, at the Detroit Pistons Practice Facility on September Expand

Harris spoke of the state's importance in the November general election.

"The reason I am here on behalf of Joe Biden, the path to winning the presidency runs right through Michigan," she said.

Harris pointed out the numerous recent visits to Michigan by Trump - although not naming him, suggesting that Republicans are worried about losing the state the party narrowly won in 2016.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks outside Headliners Barbershop on September 22, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

"They know that when we vote, things change. Don't let anyone take our power from us. Vote early," Harris said. "This is probably the most important election in our lifetime on so many levels."



Earlier Harris met with community leaders in Flint about the ongoing water crisis and the COVID-19 impact on businesses.