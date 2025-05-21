Democrats push back on Trump's 'Big beautiful tax bill' while GOP promise tax cuts

The Brief President Trump's budget bill has yet to be passed on Capitol Hill. Republicans say it adds border security, less taxes and helps small businesses and increases child tax credits. Democrats say it will target social programs for unnecessary cuts and only help the rich with tax breaks.



A central point in President Donald Trump's signature legislative package is Medicaid. House Republicans want to cut around $700 billion from the program by tightening eligibility and adding new work requirements.

Big picture view:

They say it's about accountability, but Democrats claim it is a recipe for mass coverage loss.

With just days until Memorial Day, Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to pass a sweeping 1,000-page legislative package that includes massive tax breaks, spending cuts, and tougher border security. But Democrats and even some Republicans claim "One Big Beautiful Bill" is anything but.

"The big beautiful bill is going to save the American taxpayer a fortune," said Michigan GOP Chair Jim Runestad.

Named after a phrase Trump has used to describe his policy vision, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" would make permanent the individual and estate tax cuts first passed in 2017 and delivering on some promises Trump made on the 2024 campaign trail.

"They got rid of the tax on tips, they got rid of the tax on overtime, they’re reducing or eliminating the tax on social security," Runestad said. "They’re expanding our energy program to get cheaper energy, they are getting more border security in this bill."

To offset the cost of about $3.8 trillion, Republicans want to scale back clean energy tax credits introduced under President Joe Biden's administration.

The bill also bumps the standard deduction and child tax credit, and it allows small businesses to deduct more of their income.

But the bill is facing some criticism. Democrats call it a gift to the rich and an attack on the social safety net.

Some moderate Republicans are worried about possible cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs back home.

Outspoken Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) sounded off on the bill to FOX 2.

"If it wasn’t for the $7 trillion dollar tax giveaway - they’re trying to make these tax giveaways and tax cuts permanent for companies and billionaires," she said. "I saw the statistic, .01 percent high income. They are going to get close to a little over $300,000 in tax breaks - for what?

"They don't need it. Why we can’t we fund programs that are critically important."

The Source: Interviews with state and national lawmakers were used in this report.



