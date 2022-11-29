Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

article

Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday.

A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago.

The city said the building is one of several commercial structures slated for demolition this December. A segment of the Packard Plant and the former La Choy Headquarters along the Joe Louis Greenway path will also be torn down this month.

The city says today's demolition is part of its larger goal of riding Detroit neighborhoods of blight by 2024.