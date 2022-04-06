Packard Plant in Detroit must be demolished, judge orders

article

The abandoned Packard Plant in Detroit must be demolished, a judge ordered.

The owner of the old auto plant, Fernando Palazuelo's Arte Express Detroit, must begin obtaining permits for the demolition this month, and demolition must start by mid-May.

All buildings must be demolished, and all debris at the site must be removed at the expense of Palazuelo.

According to the court order, if Palazuelo fails to meet timelines set by the judge, the city can use contractors to demolish the building. If this happens, Palazuelo must pay the city back.

While cars haven't been made at the plant since the 1950s, the complex was used by other businesses until 2010.

Palazuelo's company bought part of the Packard Plant site in 2013. He said he planned to historically restore the site that has been called a public nuisance and dangerous.

The city of Detroit has demolished parts of the plant it owns. Demolition work started in 2019 after a bridge over Grand Boulevard collapsed.