Denny's celebrates Veteran's Day with free food

Denny’s knows how to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

The restaurant chain will once again be offering both active and inactive military personnel a special offer on Veteran’s Day. Also, for the second year in a row, Denny’s will be bringing food directly to some veterans on the road.

Denny’s will be offering veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11. According to a press release , the restaurant said it was its way of thanking them for their "endless service and dedication." The offer will be available to anyone with a military ID or DD214 from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov 11.

The Build Your Own Grand Slam gives customers 10 options to create a "fully customizable breakfast." Guests can choose from items like pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon, biscuits and hashbrowns.

John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s, said, "As veterans continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, it's important now more than ever to honor America's heroes. This year, we look forward to welcoming them into our booths and launching our second annual Heroes Tour to show our gratitude and support for both veterans and active military personnel."

For the second year, Denny’s will also be launching its Heroes Tour.

As part of the tour, Denny’s will take is Mobile Relief Diner on the road to deliver free meals to veterans and active military members. Dates and locations have not been revealed for the tour, according to the press release.

