Department of Veteran Affairs cancels union contracts: Lawmakers and attorneys respond

The Brief The VA took another hit by the Trump Administration with the cancellation of collective bargaining agreements. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib says union busting is also part of the administration's plan to privatize the VA.



In February, Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell stood in front of the Detroit Veterans Affairs Hospital, which bears her late husband's name, as the federal government fired thousands of federal workers.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, the latest blow to workers at the VA was the cancellation of collective bargaining agreements. This new hit could impact pay, benefits, and union protection for nearly 400,000 workers, including doctors and nurses, housekeepers and janitors and everybody else in between.

"We all know this is happening because these same unions have been critical of the Trump Administration's decisions and policies, and they are very clear that this is retaliation and this is trying to silence dissent," said Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib says union busting is also part of the administration's plan to privatize the VA, and they are worried about the impact on veterans.

She and Dingell visited the Dingell VA Medical Center on Thursday morning in honor of Purple Heart Day.

"We met two Purple Heart recipients, one breaking down in tears of where would I go if I can't be here," said Tlaib.

Dig deeper:

Richard Mack is a labor attorney fighting on behalf of the unions. Back in March, President Trump signed an executive order stripping dozens of federal agencies of their collective bargaining rights.

They, in turn, filed lawsuits.

The VA is now the first to implement that order.

VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a release:

"Too often, unions that represent VA employees fight against the best interests of Veterans while protecting and rewarding bad workers. We’re making sure VA resources and employees are singularly focused on the job we were sent here to do: providing top-notch care and service to those who wore the uniform."

Mack said the Trump Administration is doing just the opposite by punishing the people who care for those in uniform.

"We told them to go fight for us, and when you get back we'll take care of you. He just broke that contract, too."