Deputies seek teen who robbed Harrison Township store clerk at gunpoint on Christmas

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a teen after a Harrison Township convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Dec. 25.

Deputies said two males entered the store on Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. One of the males, who authorities said was described as a teen, approached the clerk with a gun and demanded they open the register.

The males then fled the store. The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lagerquist at 586-307-9367. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the MacombCo Sheriff app.