Deputies seek teen who robbed Harrison Township store clerk at gunpoint on Christmas
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a teen after a Harrison Township convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Dec. 25.
Deputies said two males entered the store on Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. One of the males, who authorities said was described as a teen, approached the clerk with a gun and demanded they open the register.
The males then fled the store. The clerk was not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lagerquist at 586-307-9367. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the MacombCo Sheriff app.
