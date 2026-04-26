Deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding suspect outside Monroe County hotel

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The Brief A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a person threatening a citizen while soliciting money. The suspect was armed with a knife; the deputy used a Taser twice before opening fire. The deputy was not injured.



A suspect reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy outside a hotel Sunday, officials said.

The backstory:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the TownePlace Suites on North Dixie Highway near Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township for a report of a person who had threatened a citizen while soliciting money.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy made contact with the suspect and reported the person was armed with a knife. The deputy deployed a Taser twice.

A short time later, the deputy reported he discharged his firearm twice, striking the suspect. Officials said the deputy began emergency first aid.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance responded and provided additional medical treatment. Multiple agencies, including the Monroe Police Department, assisted at the scene.

The deputy was not injured. Officials said he will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure.

What's next:

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted to conduct an independent investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.