Livonia suspect shoots and kills multiple family members in mass shooting, leaving four dead

The Brief One man was arrested after four people were shot dead in Livonia on Tuesday evening, according to sources. Sources tell FOX 2 that four people were shot and killed in the area of 7 Mile and Inkster Roads in Livonia near the Redford border. Officials later stated there is no threat to the public.



A mass shooting in Livonia near Redford Twp. has left four dead and one man arrested Tuesday evening.

Big picture view:

Livonia police say just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called out to a home on the 19300 block of Rensellor Road for a reported shots-fired incident. When they arrived, police say they saw a man exit the home with his hands up saying he shot his family members. He was arrested shortly after.

Police then entered the home, finding two people on the floor with gunshot wounds, and two more with wounds out in the backyard.

All four people, two men and two women, died at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Officials say three of the four victims were family members of the suspect.

The fourth was in a relationship with one of the victims.

The alleged firearm was recovered at the scene by police.

Officials later stated there is no threat to the public.

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