Despite vandals, Macomb Township 16-year-old turns his street into Christmas wonderland

A residential street in Macomb Township has been transformed into a winter wonderland, and the mastermind behind it all is 16-year-old Brody Wesley. However, vandals have targeted his Christmas decorations twice now.

"I started like 7 years ago," Wesley said. "My dad put lights on the roof and I took it to a different level."

He has taken over the block on Feral Drive – decorating neighbors' houses along with his own, each year.

The light show features several blow-ups of Santa, the Grinch, Rudolph, Jack Frost, 15 nutcrackers, custom arches that Wesley built, a snow machine, and much more.

"I have 400 lights on each one," he said.

This year, one of his Santas was destroyed by vandals, along with some signs.

"This kid was heartbroken; wouldn’t even talk," his mother, Stacie Wesley said.

While Wesley was devastated, he was also determined to keep the Christmas spirit alive. He pulled out his toolkit and put Santa together again, using rebar to support him.

"My husband was like ‘throw it in the trash,’" Stacie said. "Nope, Brody got out there and put it all back together."

In total, Wesley estimated that he put up over 10,000 lights this year.

"I do all the planning at nighttime when I’m in my bed," he said. "Then I bring it to life."

In response to people tampering with his decorations, Wesley said his solution was to focus on his passion and add more decorations for people to enjoy.

"I don’t let them stop me," Wesley said. "Next year it will be even brighter.

Wesley has even started his own business, Christmas Light Express, specializing in the installation of light displays.