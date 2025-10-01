Detroit 14-year-old recovers from motorcycle crash

The Brief A 14-year-old teen's recovery from a motocross crash is deemed miraculous by doctors. A clap-out at Children's Hospital of Michigan celebrated the 14-year-old.



A 14-year-old teen's recovery from a near-fatal motocross crash is deemed miraculous by doctors at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

To celebrate that recovery, a clap-out took place this afternoon.

Big picture view:

A clap-out at Children's Hospital of Michigan celebrated 14-year-old Layla Fuller's recovery from a July 4th weekend motocross crash in Grand Rapids.

"The fact that you are a walking, living miracle—that’s what doctors are calling you. What does that mean to you? It’s like a special gift," said Fuller.

When Layla arrived at Children's Hospital, she was in a semi-comatose state. But after months of medical treatment and intense therapy at the hospital, she can now walk, talk, and feed herself.

"A lot of people are supporting me through everything and every step of the way," said Fuller. "It was inspiring to come in every day and watch her push through some really hard struggles, some really hard challenges."

However, Layla's injuries were severe, and doctors have more work to do.

"She has a right-side bone flap," said mother Danielle Delong. "There is a piece of skull that was taken out to allow swelling. Her parent is swell so that she could survive. They are replacing that with a 3-D printed prosthetic bone."

What's next:

That surgical procedure takes place on Thursday.

As Layla works on her full recovery, she says the best recovery will be for her to get back out there racing.