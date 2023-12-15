Detroit 21-year-old killed in crash caused by driver with suspended license, family asking for help

A 21-year-old Detroit man died in a car accident on his mother's birthday, while on the way to work.

The accident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 13 on the Lodge Freeway near Meyers Road in Detroit. A driver crashed into the back of Qvonte Dequan Pimples' car, after following too closely and failing to stop for traffic that was caused by another crash that morning.

Qvonte’s red Dodge Avenger then struck another car in front of him, causing him to be sandwiched between two vehicles. Police said he died at the hospital due to his injuries.

"The last words my baby said to me was, 'mama I’m going to go get your candles when I get off work," his mother Tawana Pimples said. "I just feel so heartbroken and disappointed. I’m numb."

Instead of getting ready for Christmas, Tawana is now planning her son’s funeral. Her sister-in-law set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

"He didn’t deserve this, the driver was so careless, and I really want him to pay. Not a slap on the wrist," she said. "I don’t think I can forgive him."

The at-fault driver had a suspended license, police said. They suffered minor injuries; no additional injuries were reported.

"I lost my world, my baby, my youngest, 21 years old," Tawana said.

Qvonte's loved ones said they will always remember him fondly.

"He’s like the greatest, nicest person ever," his friend, Jaevon Johnson, said. "Through the whole friend group – that’s the glue. He kept everybody together."

"His smile was contagious," his mother added. "He was a happy person, he made everybody smile."

The crash remains under investigation.

