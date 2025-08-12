Detroit 4-year-old in a coma after being hit by a car: Family opens GoFundMe

article

The Brief A 4-year-old is in a coma after a car crash in Detroit, and the family is in pain. It started out as a family reunion celebration at a Detroit park when, suddenly, it became a reminder of just how fragile life can be. Santana remains in a coma, and her injuries are severe.



A Detroit family is in pain after their 4-year-old loved one was hit by a vehicle as she crossed a street that is notorious for speeding, according to neighbors.

What they're saying:

It started out as a family reunion celebration on Aug. 9 at a Detroit park when, suddenly, it became a reminder of just how fragile life can be.

One of the youngest members of the family, 4-year-old Santana Martin, was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the street. Aisha Baldwin-Mercer then ran to check on her niece.

The driver who allegedly hit Santana remained at the scene, and Detroit police told FOX 2 that the person is not in custody as the investigation continues.

Dig deeper:

However, the family says speeding is a chronic problem in the area of Lafontaine and Canyon Streets. The family also made it clear that Santana was with her cousins when she crossed the street.

As the investigation moves forward, the family wants the City of Detroit to make changes.

What you can do:

Santana remains in a coma, and her injuries are severe.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family on this long road to recovery.