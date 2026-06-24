Detroit 7-year-old shot in the stomach on city's west side

The Brief A child was shot on Detroit's west side tonight. It is unknown the condition of the victim or what led up to the shooting.



A seven-year-old child and a 20-year-old were shot on Detroit's west side Wednesday night.

What we know:

Detroit police confirmed with FOX 2 that a 7-year-old was shot in the stomach and right leg in the 14600 block of Burgess on the city's west side. According to police, officers were called out to the area for a Shot Spotter at 9:39 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two victims, the 7-year-old and a 20-year-old man. The adult had died at the scene while the child was taken to a children's hospital where they are in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. No suspect has been identified at this time.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.