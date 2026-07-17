Detroit air quality map, timeline: Smoke to lessen tonight into weekend

The Brief The air quality alert in Michigan has been extended through Saturday. The air on Thursday and Friday morning was ranked the worst in the world. The smoke will begin to ease Friday late afternoon, but conditions will stay unhealthy.



The Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Michigan on Friday for elevated levels of particulates from the Canadian wildfires.

The alert has been extended into Saturday as well.

Detroit air quality map

Big picture view:

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for our area through Saturday as the Canadian wildfires continue. While conditions from the smoke remain awful, there is some relief in store tonight.

The alert is scheduled to run until 12 p.m. Saturday. At that point, an extension may be ordered, but it will be a wait-and-see situation, Weather Authority Alan Longstreet said.

Detroit air quality ranking

By the numbers:

The Air Quality Index Rating for Detroit began this morning at 372 – the Hazardous range.

Detroit’s air ranked worst in the world on Thursday, scoring AQI numbers in the 500s most of the day. It ranked worst in the world again Friday morning, with numbers in the mid 400s.

READ MORE: Detroit air quality ranked worst in world again Friday

The Air Quality Index score ratings are:

0-50 GOOD — Little to no risk

51-100 — MODERATE — A small number of unusually sensitive people may have health concerns

101-150 — UNHEALTHY FOR SOME — People with heart/lung disease, older adults and children should limit outdoor activities

151-200 — UNHEALTHY — Everyone should limit outdoor activities, unusually sensitive people should remain indoors.

201-300 — VERY UNHEALTHY — Everyone should remain indoors as much as possible.

Any score beyond 301 is HAZARDOUS.

How long will the smoke last?

Timeline:

Conditions should improve dramatically tonight, with much cleaner air settling in by Saturday morning as southerly winds push the smoke plume north and west.

Friday, at noon, the forecast is for ‘Very Unhealthy’ in the 201 to 300 range.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the forecast is for 'Unhealthy' in the 150 to 200 range.

For the rest of the evening, metro Detroit will stay in that range with the number gradually lessening closer to the 150 mark.

Saturday we will wake up with much clearer skies, but the haze is expected to return in the afternoon and evening, though much less severe.

Dig deeper:

Storm chances return Friday as well, although coverage stays isolated this evening.

A better opportunity arrives Saturday around midday, with scattered showers and storms moving in midday before tapering off around 5 p.m.

A few of those storms could produce stronger wind gusts, but only on an isolated to scattered basis.

And we could see some so-called "dirty rain" because of the smoke.

Where are the wildfires in Canada?

Big picture view:

According to the Canadian government , more than 850 wildfires were active across Canada as of Thursday, with 29 new fires reported this week. Most of the fires designated as "out of control" were in western Ontario, north of Minnesota, and in northern Saskatchewan. But multiple active fires are reported in all provinces.

Winds are carrying the smoke southeast from Ontario down to Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin and even parts of Maine.

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