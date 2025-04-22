Detroit animal abuse: Driver drops two kittens at gas station, leaving one dead

article

The Brief Two kittens were dropped from a moving car at a gas station in Detroit, one killed, another lost. In the video, a white Chevy SUV pulls up and tosses two kittens out of the door, running over one of them. The driver who did this is still out there.



A horrible case of neglect was caught on camera when officials said two kittens were dumped at a gas station, resulting in the death of one of them.

Detroit police and Michigan Humane are on the case.

This story may be upsetting to some viewers and readers.

What they're saying:

In the video, a white Chevy SUV pulls up and tosses two kittens out of the door, running over one of them. You can see it struggling while the other looks horrified.

It all happened Monday morning at the BP gas station at 7 Mile and Grand River on Detroit’s west side. The kitten that was hit died right there, and the other can be seen running off and out of the frame of security cameras. It has not been found.

There are options for unwanted animals. Just ask Amir Polk, who’s a regular customer there.

"Take them to jail. Someone to do that to any living creature should be prosecuted. That’s not right!" he said. "The Humane Society takes animals all the time. I just had to forfeit an animal because I moved and couldn’t take care of it. There are other ways they could have handled that other than just throwing them on the street like that. That sucks."

Dig deeper:

Investigators with Michigan Humane were out canvassing for additional video on Tuesday after the video went viral.

Because there are a lot of regulars at this BP, they need help from the neighborhood. If you’re not an animal lover and are already upset by this, studies do show that this violence could be caused elsewhere.

"Any type of violence, whether against a person or an animal, is a crime against the society we live in," said CEO Matt Pepper. "There is a direct correlation between human violence and animal cruelty. It doesn’t happen in a vacuum; it happens in conjunction with other types of abuse, such as elder abuse, child abuse, and spousal abuse."

The driver who did this is still out there. If you have any information, call Detroit police.