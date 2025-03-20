The Brief Scammers are targeting the owners of lost pets in Detroit, posing as animal control staff Residents report getting phone calls about needing to pay for emergency surgery The scammers request payment via Apple Pay, according to the Detroit Animal Care and Control



Scammers are using the phone numbers and social media posts of pet owners in an attempt to steal money from them.

The Detroit Animal Care and Control group is warning those to be on the lookout for suspicious calls from people claiming to have recovered their lost pet before demanding payment.

Big picture view:

A local animal control group is warning pet owners of a phone scam in the area.

The Detroit Animal Care and Control reports that people who have lost their pets are being targeted by scammers claiming to have found their lost pet.

After calling, the scammers tell the owner the pet is also injured and that payment is needed for emergency surgery.

According to the DACC, the scammers request payment with Apple Pay.

Dig deeper:

The scammers are likely targeting victims because they have posted information online about their lost pet, which usually includes contact information like a phone number or social media account.

When the scammers call, they pose as staff employed by the DACC.

A news release from the DACC warns they would never solicit payment over the phone and that they do not accept payments from gift cards or Apply Pay.

What you can do:

If a resident does receive a scam call, they're asked to report it to police.

Contact one's Detroit Police Precinct or call Detroit Police Department’s non-emergency line at 313-267-4600.