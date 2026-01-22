Detroit animal rescue groups working to get stranded dogs out of the extreme cold

The Brief Detroit animal rescue crews are working day and night to save dogs being left outside in the cold. One of the dogs rescued from the cold is Frosty, a stray who wound up on a porch on Detroit's west side. The Detroit Pit Crew is trying to triage the most important emergency as the cold temperatures hit Metro Detroit.



The cold weather is no place for pets, but unfortunately, Metro Detroit rescue crews say they are overrun with dogs being left out in the wintry conditions.

Big picture view:

Rescue crews are up against time as they are worried dogs left outside right now will not survive the night or even the next few days. The Detroit Pit Crew tells FOX 2 they have been on run after run, picking up dogs on the verge of collapse because of frigid conditions.

One of the dogs rescued from the cold is Frosty, a stray who wound up on a porch on Detroit's west side. Theresa Sumpter with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue was surprised Frosty even made it.

"Ultimately, Frosty was rescued, and he’s safe and sound in the vet hospital. He’s doing great and loves his toys, loves his food," said Theresa Sumpter, with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue. "These dogs they’re voiceless, they should be family members, they should be living on peoples' couches, they don’t want to live on a chain in your backyard as a prisoner."

Another dog the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue brought in was Ladybug, who was found wandering the streets on the city's westside, and they found dogs who had sadly died from the cold.

The Pit Crew is trying to triage the most important emergency as the cold temperatures hit Metro Detroit. They told FOX 2 that even with straw and a good dog house, it will not matter when the wintry conditions are this severe.

What you can do:

Two organizations are looking to help rescue animals.

If you want to donate to The Karen's, you can tap here.

If you want to donate to the Detroit Pit Crew, tap here.