A surprise letter to residents of one downtown Detroit apartment informed the tenants they are being forced to move out.

Issued after Thanksgiving, Leland House Management wrote that it was being required to shut down the complex.

Residents have until Dec. 3 to vacate the property. The city is expected to provide resources to help those find a new place to live.

Big picture view:

A letter dated Nov. 28 that was sent to tenants of The Leland notified them they had exhausted all options for keeping the building open.

"This is not a decision we ever wanted, and we are deeply saddened that circumstances have led us here," the letter read. "Many of you have lived here for years, and we are truly grateful for the trust, community, and kindness you've shared."

At least one tenant that FOX 2 spoke to had lived at the apartment for decades.

"I've been here for 15-20 years and so this is my house. I have a lot of furniture and wonderful things in my apartment so I'm having to totally uproot in such a short notices. It's inhumane. It's a sad thing. Sometimes, it brings me to tears," said Anthony Howard.

The other side:

The city of Detroit told FOX 2 the issue has to do with delinquent payments to DTE and failing to make emergency repairs to the building. The utility intends to shut off power to the building due to unpaid utility bills.

The law department obtained an order from a bankruptcy judge to reopen a nuisance complaint against the property.

In addition to moving to close the building, the city's housing department will also make resources available to help rehouse tenants.

"HRD will be assisting residents with diversion and also standing up the Stand By shelter for any households without a diversion option, if/when the utilities are shut off," said Chelsea Neblett.

Timeline:

Important dates over the back-and-forth between the city and the property start in August.

Aug. 27: Public nuisance case reopened for failure to complete emergency repairs

Nov. 3: The company that owns the Leland files for bankruptcy

Nov. 25: Request to complete emergency repairs is made.

Dec. 1: City obtains consent order from a judge permitting the housing department to have direct contact with tenants.

An emergency motion is scheduled before a Wayne County Circuit Court judge.

What's next:

The Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department has visited the property four times, including once on Dec. 1.

Because of concerns about DTE shutting off power, HRD will be calling all residents with contact information. Of the 35 occupied units at the Leland, the city only has contact info for 19 households.