Detroit area teens embark on tour of historically Black colleges

A moment of reflection was held before a group of teenagers embarked on a trip of a lifetime.

At the Ikea in Canton a group of middle and high schoolers loaded a bus for a seven-stop tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

"I always say our youth are like Kodak film - all they need is exposure and development," said Gail Perry Mason. "We are exposing them at HCBUs. Now, we’re going to develop them on how to get there."

The nearly two dozen students will travel as far south as Atlanta and return home on Thursday.

"I think this is amazing for the students to be able to experience being able to have the insight to determine what their futures may look like through different opportunities going forward from college to college," said parent Stacey Doctor.

The 21 students go to various Metro Detroit high schools but are involved in the group — Money Matters for Youth.

They’ll spend their winter break on the road visiting Black historical sites, touring colleges and learning about scholarships.

Mason is the founder of Money Matters for Youth. Sharitta Marshal is the founder of Visionary Development Consulting. They teamed with Ikea to make this trip a reality.

"Just having this opportunity is great because I get to learn more about my history, and get to learn about HBCUs around the country," said Jeremiah Young, a high school junior. "(And) maybe open myself up to new experiences so I can further my endeavors in life."

"I’ve never been to an HBCU before," said Cameron Givens, a sophomore. "So, I think i’m going to see a lot of things that just open my eyes up, give me a lot of ideas about college, and just give me an extra push in school to make me do what I really want to do."

According to the National Center for Education Statistics — HBCU enrollment has increased by 54 percent since 1976.

A number of notable alumni include — Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, the late Chadwick Boseman, and FOX 2’s own Maurielle Lue.

This trip may lead to opportunities for the next generation of HBCU trailblazers.

"I am a graduate of Howard University, and I’ve had a wonderful opportunity there," Marshal said. "I always sing its praises. As many as we can get to HBCUs, as many as we can - that’s the goal."

"I’m really excited to tour because this might be the thing that helps me make my decision," said freshman Aidan Franklin.