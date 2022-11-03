Detroit at Work program has thousands of job openings as city unemployment hits 20-year low

The unemployment rate measures workers in the labor force who don't have a job, but are actively looking for work. The unemployment rate in the city reaching a 20-year-low of 7 percent in September, but doesn't include people who have given up looking or just aren't.

So the city of Detroit is sending the message that work is available, bolstered by a hub for connecting residents to jobs, Detroit at Work.

Gerald Colson works in demolition for the city. He went through a Skills for Life program, got the training he needed to make a career move, and then transitioned into the job he wanted.

"It's given me a better opportunity to support my family," Colson said.

There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available.



"You don't want to wait until the job market cools off, or until we're flooded with more talent than there is room for. Right now there is an opportunity, now is the time to get in the game," said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Detroit at Work.

Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.

In May of 2020, Detroit's unemployment rate spiked to more than 38 percent. The city points to data from the University of Michigan's Economic Forecast report, predicting the city's unemployment would drop to 6.9 percent by 2026.

The study points toward efforts to train or re-train Detroiters and connect them with careers.

"We have 10 major companies where Nicole Sherard-Freeman and Detroit at Work said to the companies, 'We'll recruit those workers for you, if you will interview our Detroit residents first,'" Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. "And so, the Jeep plant, the first 4,000 hires: all Detroiters. And that's now replicating itself at several other plants."

Recession is often defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. We experienced that, and economists are predicting we may be heading into a recession. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates another 75 basis points this week.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled this hawkish policy could lead to a softening labor market. In plain speak, it will get harder to get a job.

To learn more, go to detroitatwork.com