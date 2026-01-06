Detroit Auto Show announces new interactive experience at this year's event

The Brief The 2026 Detroit Auto Show will feature a new interactive experience. This will feature science and technology, problem-solving, and more to the floor of the auto show.



This year's Detroit Auto Show will feature numerous interactive activities as part of its new Visit Detroit Interactive Experience.

The experience will bring science, technology, and more together in the Atrium of the Huntington Place. This includes real-world science and engineering concepts with the Michigan Science Center, coding, problem-solving, and augmented and virtual reality–based technician training with Code 313, and performance and precision behind motorsports with high-end sim racing from Pit Lane Sim Racing.

Additionally, the Jeep and Ram Power Wheels track will give kids of all ages a chance to get in on the action, too.

"This activation is about planting seeds," said Todd Szott, 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chair. "We want kids and students to walk in, get their hands on technology, feel the excitement of innovation, and start to imagine themselves as engineers, designers, coders, technicians, or entrepreneurs. If we can inspire even a fraction of them to explore a future in the auto industry, that’s a win for Detroit and for the industry as a whole."

The interactive experience will be open to all guests.

Detroit Auto Show details

The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.

Tickets are available now.