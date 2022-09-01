Detroit Auto Show dates for charity preview and public viewing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The first auto show held in Detroit in nearly three years is around the corner after a pandemic-sized hole that stretches back to 2020 kept major events from going on after they were scheduled.
The Detroit auto show's return will come with some drastically new elements, including it being at the end of summer and outside.
The entire show will stretch from Sept. 14-25, beginning with the media day and ending with the public show.
Detroit auto show dates
Eleven days of cars, trucks, and everything else the auto industry can provide will be on display in September:
- Sept. 14 - Media Day
- Sept. 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Industry Tech Days/AutoMobili-D
- Sept. 16 - Charity Preview
- Sept. 17-25 - Public show