Detroit-based leather business ransacked by thieves with thousands stolen

The Brief Pingree Detroit, known for its leather goods and employing veterans, was robbed of thousands of dollars Two burglars broke into the business and ransacked the business - stealing laptops, cash, and inventory The owners hope someone can identify the thieves - and help donate funds or items



A signed custom Pistons jersey, thousands in cash, laptops and more were stolen from a Detroit business that employs veterans and upcycles leather from automobiles.

Pingree Detroit hopes someone can help identify the burglars and get them back on their feet.

What we know:

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Pingree Detroit which is based on Livernois, was ransacked by two burglars who made off with thousands of dollars in inventory, laptops, and cash.

It's left local company scrambling following the theft of much of the items they work with and the cash that helps them do business.

"The inventory that we’ve been working on for the last month got stolen and all of our laptops all got stolen. All of the cash that we have that we use for our bank for the weekend markets - stolen," said Jarret Schlaft. "It hurts."

Schlaft co-owns Pingree Detroit with Nathaniel Crawford.

Both walked around the local business Tuesday afternoon, showing off the damaged lock that two thieves broke to gain access inside.

"They took more than money. It's tens of thousands of dollars of negative impact," said Schlaft.

Even a beloved Detroit Pistons jersey that was custom made for the business was taken.

What we don't know:

Police are now searching for the two suspects involved.

Footage caught both of them while at the business. If anyone knows who they are, they're asked to contact police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What you can do:

Pingree Detroit is also taking donations or computers to help them get back on their feet.

If they have some gently used laptops, we have four that are no longer here that we use for our day-to-day," Schlaft said. "If they want to make a donation, we have a 501 C3 so we can make a tax deductible gift to support us and get back on our feet as well.

"We’re letting folks know that we’re available for all the shopping."

Learn more here.