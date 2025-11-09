Detroit-based The White Stripes inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Brief Michigan rock legend Iggy Pop inducted The White Stripes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles. Jack White honored Detroit and his White Stripes bandmate Meg White in his acceptance speech. The 2025 Hall of Fame class also included Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Soundgarden and more.



Michigan rock legend Iggy Pop helped induct Detroit-based The White Stripes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Jack White attended the ceremony to accept the honor, delivering a speech that celebrated Detroit and served as a heartfelt tribute to his White Stripes bandmate and drummer, Meg White, who was not in attendance.

"I thank you and all of Detroit," White said. "The White Stripes are proud to represent the sound of Detroit punk and garage rock, and the garage rock movement that caught folks’ imagination around the world a few years back."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Iggy Pop and inductee Jack White of The White Stripes speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The backstory:

Jack and Meg — who were once married but presented themselves publicly as siblings — formed the band in 1997.

The duo rose to indie rock fame with 2001’s "White Blood Cells," which featured "Fell in Love with a Girl" and "We’re Going to Be Friends." Their follow-up album, 2003's "Elephant," included the stadium-rock anthem "Seven Nation Army."

The White Stripes broke up in 2011 after six studio albums, citing "a myriad of reasons, but mostly to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Jack White speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

What they're saying:

Addressing Meg White’s absence, Jack said, "I spoke with Meg the other day, and she said she’s very sorry she couldn’t make it tonight, but she wanted me to tell you that she’s very grateful. And to all the folks who supported her through the years, it really means a lot. She also helped me write all this… I sent these things to her, and she checked them for punctuation and corrections. She’s pretty good at that."

White also shared a memory Meg had brought up recently: "She said, ‘Do you remember, Jack? We used to walk around and animals, for some reason, would stare at us. Even at the Detroit Zoo, an elephant did the exact same thing one time.’ She just wanted me to tell you that." He then read a poem dedicated to her.

White went on to thank a list of musical influences and shared the list on his social media platforms.

"To the factories and tools and electricity and vacuum tubes, we say thank you," White said. "To the Coney Islands of Detroit and the honky-tonks of Nashville and the corner pubs of London, we say thank you. To the homeless and the powerless and the forgotten, we always say thank you."

Big picture view:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2025 class also included Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Bad Company, OutKast, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker in the performer category.