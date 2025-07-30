Bedrock Detroit's City Modern transformed after years of redevelopment

The Brief The defining development of Detroit’s historic Brush Park is complete. Brush Park in the late 19th century earned the moniker of the Little Paris of the Midwest. Bedrock’s City Modern was totally transformed.



After almost a decade, the defining development of Detroit’s historic Brush Park is complete. FOX 2 went inside to see what the eight acres of revitalization looked like.

Big picture view:

Brush Park in the late 19th century earned the moniker of the Little Paris of the Midwest. There were beautiful mansions, some reflecting the opulence of the Victorian era, while others represented the distinction of the French renaissance. The thing that tied them together was the Detroit elite building their homes there.

Now, over eight and a half years, twenty bold new builds have reshaped Detroit’s historic Brush Park.

Bedrock’s City Modern was totally transformed.

"There was nothing here. It was vacant land, tall grass. The only thing living there was wildlife," said Jonathan Mueller of Bedrock Detroit.

By the numbers:

Approximately a thousand people call it home now. Left, right, and down the lively lane they call The Muse was a new construction from six different architects which could be called a modern mosaic of design.

"It’s a national example of taking what is an urban site and transforming it," said Mueller.

It's a mixed-use mixed-income model. 340 apartments, 105 condos and three historic homes, restored brick by brick.

It’s being hailed as a catalyst, sparking growth, drawing dollars, and driving momentum.